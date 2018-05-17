Supreme Court to hear Congress-JD-S plea at 1.45 a.m.

A bench comprising of Justice A.K. Sikri, Justice S.A. Bobde and Justice Ashok Bhushan would hear the matter



The Supreme Court late on Wednesday decided to hear at 1.45 a.m the Congress-Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) plea challenging Karnataka Governor Vajubhai R. Vala's decision to administer oath to BJP legislature party leader B.S. Yeddyurappa.

A bench comprising of Justice A.K. Sikri, Justice S.A. Bobde and Justice Ashok Bhushan would hear the matter.

Senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who is leading his party's challenge, has reached the Supreme Court seeking a stay on the Karnataka Governor's decision to administer oath to Yeddyurappa on Thursday morning at the Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru.

The media converged at the residence of Supreme Court Chief Justice Dipak Misra in anticipation of an urgent hearing on the matter.

After Karnataka Governor invited Yeddyurappa to form the new government in the state, the Congress approached the Chief Justice with plea challenging the Governor's decision.

