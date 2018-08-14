Search

Supreme Court to hear plea against dilution of AFSPA

Aug 14, 2018, 15:49 IST | IANS

A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra agreed to hear the matter after advocate Aishwarya Bhati sought an early hearing of a plea moved by a group of serving Army officers

The Supreme Court will hear on August 20 a plea against the dilution of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act that gives immunity to military personnel from prosecution for their actions in disturbed and insurgency-hit areas.

