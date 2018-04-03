Supreme Court to hear pleas against CBSE re-test decision on Apr 4

The Supreme Court agreed to hear a batch of petitions challenging the CBSE's decision to re-conduct Mathematics and the Economics examinations for Std X and XII respectively, after the question papers were allegedly leaked



A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud said since many petitions have been filed on the same issue, it would list them all for hearing on April 4. Separately, the Delhi HC asked the CBSE about its plans to re-conduct the Std X Maths test. The counsel, representing Rohan Mathew, sought urgent hearing of the plea challenging the decision to re-conduct the examination.

Centre, CBSE, police get NHRC notices

The NHRC issued notices to the Centre, CBSE and Delhi Police over the paper leaks. Taking suo motu cognizance of media reports, it observed that prima facie, it seems the authorities have failed to keep students’ faith intact.

