Supreme Court to pronounce order on Unnao rape case transfer

The court will also decide on the compensation and protection for the victim and her family. The court hauled up the Registry for the delay in producing a letter the victim wrote to the court seeking protection

The Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will pronounce an order Thursday at 2 p.m. on the transfer of four cases connected to the Unnao rape victim and her family. The court has asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to complete the investigation in seven days into the truck-car accident that has left the rape victim battling for life and killed her two aunties.

The Unnao rape survivor and her lawyer were critically injured while two of her aunts succumbed to their injuries on Sunday when their car collided with a truck. "Victim, her aunts, and her lawyer were injured in the accident. The rape victim's aunts succumbed to injuries while the victim and her lawyer are in a critical condition," advocate Vimal Kumar Yadav, junior of advocate Mahendra Singh stated.

BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar was the prime accused in the rape case of a minor girl in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao, which occurred last year. M P Verma, Superintendent of Police (SP) denied having any knowledge of why the victim was not accompanied by the bodyguards though security cover has been provided to them. "I do not have any knowledge of why the victim's family was not accompanied by the bodyguards. We will carry out an investigation to find out the reason behind it. One gunner and two female bodyguards were given to the victim," stated Verma.

"One woman was brought dead while three others were severely injured when they came to the hospital. Their condition is critical. The identity of all of them was unknown when the bodies were brought to the hospital," Medical Officer of the hospital, Dr. M K Charan stated.

With inputs from IANS and ANI

