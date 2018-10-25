Supreme Court: Why shouldn't Muzaffarpur case accused be transferred to jail outside Bihar

national

The Supreme Court on Thursday said Brajesh Thakur, the main accused in the Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case, was obstructing the probe and asked why he should not be shifted to a jail outside Bihar

Representational image

Perusing the CBI status report, a bench of Justices Madan B. Lokur, S. Abdul Nazeer and Deepak Gupta said it revealed "shocking, horrible and scary" details of how the crime was perpetrated. It sought Thakur's response.

"It is very scary and terrible. What is the Bihar government doing?" the court asked, noting that Thakur was a very influential man. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed the status report on its investigation into the shelter home rape case that surfaced in March.

Directing the CBI not to change the probe team investigating the case, the court sought the response of the investigating agency and the Bihar government as to why Chandra Shekhar Verma, husband of former Bihar Minister Manju Sharma who resigned after the case came to light, has not been arrested so far.

Advocate Aparna Bhat, who is assisting as amicus curiae, told the court that Verma has been seen in his wife's official residence contrary to the claims made by the Bihar government and the investigating agency that he was absconding.

The sexual abuse of at least 34 girl inmates at the shelter home run by Thakur's NGO was revealed during a social audit by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai.

An FIR was lodged against 11 people, including Thakur, on May 31. The probe was later taken over by the CBI.

