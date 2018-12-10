Supreme Court: Won't interfere with razing of Muzaffarpur horror home

national

Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to interfere with the razing of four-storey horror home in Muzaffarpur where minor girls were sexually abused.

The horror home camouflaged as a shelter home had no windows except for some on the top floor.

The bench of Justice Madan B. Lokur and Justice Deepak Gupta declined the plea even as senior counsel Vikas Singh told the court that the building was constructed in conformity with the approved plans.

"There is nothing in the report," observed Justice Lokur perusing the report by the medical board which had examined the Muzaffarpur shelter home rape main accused Brajesh Thakur after his family had alleged that he was being mentally and physically tortured in the Patiala high-security prison.

The medical team was set up by the top court to examine Thakur and submit the report.

The top court had on October 30 ordered the shifting of Brajesh Thakur from Bhagalpur jail to the Patiala jail.

