Supreme Court yet to decide whether PIL on killing of culprits to be heard

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will consider on Wednesday whether to hear a PIL seeking a SIT probe into the killing of four men, who were arrested on charges of gang rape and murder of a veterinarian in Telangana, in an alleged encounter by the police. A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde took note of the submissions of lawyer G S Mani on Monday that the plea seeking independent probe against the cops concerned be listed for urgent hearing.

Another advocate M L Sharma has also filed a similar petition saying the former apex court judges should monitor the SIT probe. The PIL, filed by Mani and lawyer Pradeep Kumar Yadav, claimed that the alleged encounter was "fake" and FIR should be lodged against the cops, who were involved in the incident.

Telangana police said on Friday that the accused were killed in an exchange of fire with the police. The incident took place around 6.30 am when the accused were taken to the site of offence for reconstruction of the scene of crime.

'Preserve accused's bodies till Dec 13'

The Telangana HC directed authorities to preserve the bodies of the four slain accused, who were killed in an alleged encounter with the police, till December 13. A division bench headed by Chief Justice R S Chauhan gave a direction in this regard. The court ordered that the bodies could be shifted to the state-run Gandhi hospital at Hyderabad.

