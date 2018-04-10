Supriya Pathak: Hansa never left me

Supriya Pathak on the return of her much-loved character in Khichdi



Supriya Pathak

Few shows can boast of becoming a part of pop culture. Revolving around a Gujarati family and its quirky members, Khichdi earned the distinction. It also showcased Supriya Pathak in a new light as Hansa, the lazy housewife who struggles with English, endearing herself to viewers. As the comedy gears up for its third season after 12 years, Supriya Pathak talks about returning to her first love, her evolving equation with sister Ratna Pathak Shah, and being a grandmother to Shahid Kapoor's daughter, Misha.

Edited excerpts from the interview.

How difficult was it to portray your character after so many years?

Frankly, Hansa never left me. She is like a ghost in me, who struggles to come out. When I play some other character, I have to work harder to keep her at bay. When I would do Gujarati plays, I had to consciously try not to slip into her character.

Do you see a growth in JD Majethia and Aatish Kapadia as creators?

They've definitely evolved. They understand the medium more than they did. Aatish has evolved as a writer, and as a director, he has grown beyond imagination. JD now thinks in totality and has a larger perspective. They complement each other perfectly.

How did your family react to the promos of season 3?

They are all thrilled. Sanah [Kapur, daughter] loves the show. My son Ruhaan, who lives in America, is also fond of it. He is difficult to please and is my biggest critic. Pankaj [Kapur, husband] said he liked the promo; once the show goes on air, I'll get a full diagnosis [laughs].

Buzz was that Majethia was trying to rope in Ratna too.

I had heard the rumours, but I guess it didn't work out. Ratna and I did a film recently, Love Per Square Foot, and enjoyed the little time we worked together. I'd love to work with her. We've reached an age where we are more compatible with each other.

Shooting for Khichdi must have brought back memories of your mother, Dina Pathak.

She was a wonderful woman and I truly miss her. Maybe I didn't value her as much when she was alive, but now, we [Ratna and I] feel the void. When she was here, we took her for granted. The weird thing is that she was shooting for Khichdi in July and died in October. Khichdi was the last project she shot for.

Now that Sanah has forayed into films, does she feel the added pressure of being compared to you and her father?

Sanah and Ruhaan often say that the industry is not an easy place. When Sanah did her first film [Shaandaar, 2015], she was worried. Despite receiving positive reactions to her performance, she asked me, 'Have I let you down?'

With Mira and Misha joining your family, how does it feel to be a mom-in-law and grandmother?

My daughter-in-law is like my daughter. But I've promised myself that once Ruhaan brings a wife home, I'll try to be the typical monster-in-law (laughs). Mira and I have a great relationship. My Mishki [Misha] is the most beautiful thing to happen to me. Spending time with her is destressing. Being a grandmother is an out-of-the-world feeling.

