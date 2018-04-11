Supriya Pathak: Ratna and I were not close during childhood, became closer after mother's passing

Supriya Pathak talks about her equation with sister Ratna Pathak Shah



Supriya Pathak is looking forward to reprising her role on the TV show Khichdi. Supriya says she cheers herself up by watching old episodes of Khichdi, whenever she's feeling down. She confesses the show means a lot to her and wants it to be revamped for the viewing audiences. Supriya Pathak has acknowledged the recognition that she received due to the success of the show.

Supriya, who is now a household name thanks to Khichdi says such TV shows are necessary as they are the perfect stress busters. The actress says that prefers watching light-hearted shows especially on platforms like Netflix and avoid watching anything serious. She reveals that people who meet her say they watch Khichdi -- the show or the film whenever they are stressed. Supriya Pathak has often asked the producer of Khichdi to revive the show. She was over the moon when the channel greenlighted it.

Supriya Pathak's mother Dina Pathak has been a part of the film and TV industry for several decades. Her sister Ratna Pathak is an accomplished actress. Supriya admits that she and sister Ratna didn't share a close relationship during their childhood as their views were too different from each other. That changed after their mother's death when they started bonding and became closer as a result and now they confide a lot in each other.

Not only that but their children as quite close as well and often spend time together. Supriya Pathak she and sister Ratna Pathak Shah complete each other. Supriya says stepson Shahid Kapoor often bonds with Ruhaan and Sara.

