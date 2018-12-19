Supriya Pilgaonkar joins Ishqbaaaz - Pyaar Ki Ek Dhinchaak Kahaani

television

Supriya Pilgaonkar will play a police commissioner in the show Ishqbaaaz - Pyaar Ki Ek Dhinchaak Kahaani, which also stars Nakuul Mehta and Manjiri Pupala

Supriya Pilgaonkar

Actress Supriya Pilgaonkar will play a police commissioner in the show Ishqbaaaz - Pyaar Ki Ek Dhinchaak Kahaani, which also stars Nakuul Mehta and Manjiri Pupala. "I am very excited to be part of a long-running show like 'Ishqbaaaz' because I get to play a character that I have never played before, that of a police commissioner. I have always loved women in armed forces and the sense of power they exude," Surpriya said in a statement.

"On the show, my character gets to show her human side along with her strong and independent demeanour. As opposed to my previous roles on screen, I will be seen in a completely different light on 'Ishqbaaaz' which was instrumental for me to give a nod to the role in flat half an hour. I hope viewers love my unique avatar on screen and enjoy watching my performance," she added. The episode featuring her will first air on StarPlus on Thursday.

Supriya, who has also done films and plays, is known for her work in shows like Tu Tu Main Main, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Sasural Genda Phool and Nach Baliye.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever