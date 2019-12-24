Supriya Pilgaonkar, Shivani Raghuvanshi star in Adeeb Rais's short film, Baatein

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

After directing the short film, Auntyji, starring Shabana Azmi, Adeeb Rais is now ready with his next Baatein. The short film relates the story of a documentary filmmaker who happens to spend a day with a widow and her niece. The trio share their personal experiences, deepest fears and have conversations that end up changing their outlook towards life forever.

Baatein stars veteran actor Supriya Pilgaonkar as the widowed science professor and Shivani Raghuvanshi, who was seen in the web series, Made in Heaven, plays her niece. Rais essays the role of the documentary maker.

The 20-minute film and releases on December 29. Rais's earlier works include the Shehnaz Treasurywala and Barun Sobti-starrer Main Aur Mr Riight (2014), the short film, Lovey Dovey starring Nidhi Singh, and the web series, Yeh Crazy Dil starring Zoa Morani.

