Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari: Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Shaikh-starrer to release on THIS date

As film theatres in the country are all set to reopen for public amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the makers of Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari announced the release date of the film. The film helmed by Abhishek Sharma and headlined by Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Shaikh is a family entertainer that is eyeing a Diwali release.

Announcing this film's release date in a quirky poster, the makers marked the date November 13 for their release. Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari also features seasoned actors such as Annu Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa, Seema Pahwa, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Nehha Pendse, Manuj Sharma, Neeraj Sood, Abhishek Banerjee, Vijay Raaz, Karishma Tanna, Vanshikha Sharma amongst others.

Here's the teaser poster of Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari:



Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari poster

An unlikely comedy about a wedding detective on the hunt soon turns into a hilarious chase game between Manoj and Diljit. The film is a slice of the 90s served with a love story that will warm the cockles of your heart. Celebrating the simplicity of a bygone era sets the movie apart.

The makers are thrilled that the film is releasing on Diwali and will give viewers the much-needed respite from the drudgery and strain of the pandemic. With the return of movies, one can expect some of the magic to be back too!

