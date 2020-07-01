Suraj Soni speaks about how his father inspired him to get into the business world

Businessman Suraj Soni says how he will touch people's lives with his motivational content.

Curiosity and creativity are two major things that shaped up the life of Suraj Soni as a successful entrepreneur and a motivational speaker. The 21-year old is from Rajkot and since childhood, he was curious to know about things. His habit of questioning did not go well with everybody and deep inside, Soni knew that he had a genius mind. He started following the ideologies of successful businessmen and wanted to know how business is done.

During school, more than academics; Suraj's mind revolved around other things. Like, he always wanted to find the reasoning behind every minute thing. Rather than chatting with friends on social media and playing computer games, the talented boy spent time watching motivational content on the internet. Suraj always strived to become a businessman and researched the tips and tricks to run a successful business.

Currently, he is running the gold and jewellery business along with his father in Rajkot. He considers his father as his role model. "I have seen him start from the bottom and build a successful business. At this time, if I start, it will probably take me years to build anything from scratch. In the last few years, I have learnt how he runs the business right from dealing with the clients to providing quality products with the best quality services", said Suraj while he was all praises for his father.

Besides entrepreneurship, Suraj Soni is a part-time motivational speaker. To spread the words of wisdom, he creates motivational content about the best visionaries. He says, "People from different fields like sports, films, technology and business have their own story of struggle. We have many people from our country like Sachin Tendulkar, Shah Rukh Khan, Sundar Pichai, Ratan Tata among others who are inspiring figures. I have grown up watching them and learning about them." Through their life stories, this young guy is inspiring thousands of people by his motivational content stories.

