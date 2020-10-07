Surat, Mumbai Police share memes inspired by Mirzapur's Munna Bhaiya and Serious Men's Nawaz

The excitement around Mirzapur season 2 has been unreal after the success of season 1. The makers of the nation’s most popular and biggest web series released the trailer of season 2 yesterday. And, as soon as the trailer dropped, memes started to flow in. One such striking one is Surat Traffic Police’s take on Munna Bhaiya and the traffic.

Taking to their social media, Gujarat’s Surat traffic Police wrote and posted, “Signal pe toh Munna Bhaiya ko bhi rukna padega."

Dialogues of popular crime web-series have been inspiring hilarious creative online content for quite some time now. So how can Mumbai Police, known for its witty social media content, not be a part of the trend?

Mumbai Police on Tuesday shared a meme featuring Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui to spread Covid awareness.

The meme was shared by the police force on their official Twitter and Instagram accounts. It features Siddiqui's still from his latest OTT-released film "Serious Men" and it reads:

"They: 'Why do I have to wear mask around my friends and colleagues? That's so stupid!

Me: For the sake of science, Sir."

They: “Why do I have to wear mask around my friends and colleagues? That’s so stupid!”



Me: pic.twitter.com/G1uqELZIPs — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) October 6, 2020

Netizens chose the tone of the meme to troll Mumbai Police by commenting on their posts.

On Wednesday, the city police’s Twitter handle also posted a Mirzapur’s Kaleen Bhaiya inspired meme related to Unlock 5.0 and restrictions, except in Mumbai Police's version, even the deadly Kaleen Bhaiya is wearing a mask.

Them: Now that the lockdown is getting eased, shall we take it easy on the COVID-19 precautions?



Us: pic.twitter.com/uGA9NBfzvE — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) October 7, 2020

Meanwhile, fans of the popular show are waiting with bated breath to finally know the answer to the question “Kaun lega Mirzapur?” The series is slated to release on Amazon Prime on October 23rd.

(With inputs from agencies)

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news