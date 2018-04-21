Surat-based diamond merchant along with family to adopt monkhood

Shah's daughter had received a gold medal from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for topping South Gujarat University. His son was about to complete studies of Chartered Accountancy.

A Surat-based diamond merchant along with his wife, daughter, and son has decided to seek salvation by dedicating themselves to the Jain community. Sanjay Shah, along with his family will take 'Diksha' on April 25.

Shah's daughter had received a gold medal from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for topping South Gujarat University. His son was about to complete studies of Chartered Accountancy.

'Shah is a diamond merchant and he, along with his family is going to adopt monkhood. We are very happy,' said a relative.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever