Surat minor girl murder: Post-mortem reveals traces of molestation

As per reports, the girl went missing on October 13, two days after which her body was reportedly found inside a polythene bag in the neighbourhood

Post-mortem reports of the three-year-old girl who was allegedly raped and choked to death earlier in the week revealed traces of molestation on the girl's body. As per reports, the girl went missing on October 13, two days after which her body was reportedly found inside a polythene bag in the neighbourhood.

In the wake of the minor girl's death, the deceased's family staged a protest stating that they would not accept the girl's body unless the accused is arrested. The family also demanded capital punishment to be awarded to the accused.

"After post-mortem, doctors told us that there are traces of molestation on her (victim's) body. Sections under The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012 and the Indian Penal Code will be added now. After collecting evidence, a charge sheet will be filed and accused will be arrested soon," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rakesh Barot told reporters here on Tuesday.

The incident comes over a week after a man from Bihar was arrested for allegedly raping a 14-month-old girl in Sabarkantha district. Following the incident, members of the Thakor Sena staged protests in the northern part of the state and demanded that people from other states should not be given jobs in Gujarat.

Furthermore, violence was witnessed in parts of north Gujarat over the rape of the infant during which non-Gujarati natives, particularly those from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, were targeted.

