Surat teacher loses husband and lover after murder plan goes horribly wrong

Surat: In a case straight out of a thriller movie script, a woman’s plan to kill her husband with the help of her boyfriend went horribly wrong as both men drowned in an altercation near a lake. According to a report in The Times of India, the deceased identified as Kamal (35), the woman's husband and boyfriend Tushar Patel (28) drowned in a lake near Kosam Kantara village in Surat on Monday night. The police arrested the woman, identifies as Khusbu in the case.

As per the plan, Khushbu had asked Kamal to stop the bike near the lake saying that she wanted to answer nature’s call. Tushar, who had reached the spot by then, attacked Kamal by pushing him after which the men got into a fistfight. Tushar tried to push Kamal into the water but as Kamal had caught hold of his collar, he dragged Tushar into the water. According to sources from Jahangirpura Police Station, the men were trying to kill each other and both drowned. Khusbu screamed for help that attracted the attention of locals who arrived and fished the bodies out of the lake.

Further investigation revealed that Khushbu, a teacher in a public school, met Tushar in a government job seminar one and a half years ago after which they got into a relationship. Kamal learned that Khushbu was married and demanded her that she get a divorce from her husband. However, Khusbu's husband refused to do so. According to the sources from Jehangirpura police station, as Khushbu wanted to live with Tushar, they hatched a plan to kill Kamal. They had earlier attempted to kill him a month ago in a similar manner but failed as Tushar reached the spot late and they could not execute the plan.

Khushbu has been arrested and charged for murder conspiracy and for bringing Kamal to the spot of the incident.

