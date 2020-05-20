Surbhi Chandna on being thrown out of a shoot: It just felt bad

It really takes a lot of hard work and perspiration to make a name for yourself in the entertainment industry, especially if you happen to be an outsider and sans any contacts or a Godfather. Surbhi Chandna, the actress who has bagged many awards for her performances over the last few years and who gave a very successful serial in the form of Ishqbaaaz, also had her share of struggles.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, she was accompanied by her mother Shashi Chandna and they both spoke about Surbhi's stories from rags to riches. Talking about her aspirations to be an actor, the actress' mother first began speaking and said, "I was not surprised when she told me she wants to be an actor. I had an actor friend who used to tell me all about her work and I was sort of obsessed with it. I would share those stories with Surbhi and I think that had inspired her in some ways."

Adding to this, Surbhi spoke, "When I was doing my graduation that is when I decided to give this a shot and my mom was very encouraging. She would take me for auditions. We got a photoshoot done. When I was doing BMS, she took voluntary retirement. So, I used to take her auditions and she would make me memorise my lines." During her days of incessant auditioning, her mother began to feel her daughter may not be able to make it.

Speaking about it, this is what she said, "She never wanted to do acting, she wanted to do ads, that was the plan initially. But then we realised the competition. We would stand in queues for auditions for the entire day. I realised then that Surbhi doesn't have a chance there. There were pretty looking girls there, who would be fair and all. She, fortunately, got one ad where she had a shot. We would wait for that."

And do you know she was once thrown out of an advertisement shoot for this reason? Here's Surbhi speaking about that harsh incident. She said, "I was told that I don't fit the bill. It just felt bad that they should have known their requirements before, right? To call someone and then ask them to leave was rather harsh."

Today, she's clearly enjoying her success and has truly earned her spot!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news