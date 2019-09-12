MENU

Surbhi Chandna visits Lalbaugcha Raja to seek God's blessings on birthday

Updated: Sep 12, 2019, 13:40 IST | IANS

"I had the day off yesterday and it was my wish to seek the blessing of the Lalbaugcha Raja. I visited the temple last night and as the clock struck 12, I was right in front of Bappa," said the actress

Surbhi Chandna visits Lalbaugcha Raja to seek God's blessings on birthday
Surbhi Chandna

Actress Surbhi Chandna, who is currently playing a pivotal role in "Sanjivani", turned a year older on Wednesday. And before ringing in her birthday, she offered prayers to Lord Ganesha at Lalbaugcha Raja.

"I had the day off yesterday and it was my wish to seek the blessing of the Lalbaugcha Raja. I visited the temple last night and as the clock struck 12, I was right in front of Bappa. It was a surreal experience and I will never forget this.

"Later, my friends surprised me at home and we danced our hearts out to celebrate my birthday. Right now I am shooting for the show and I couldn't have asked for a better birthday. I am truly thankful to all my friends and fans who sent in their wishes."

Before "Sanjivani", Surbhi appeared in several shows lie " Ishqbaaaz" and "Qubool Hai".

