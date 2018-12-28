Surbhi Rana on Bigg Boss 12: It has been a rocking journey for me

television

Wildcard entrant, Surbhi Rana's journey in the Bigg Boss 12 house comes to an end in a mid-week eviction

Surbhi Rana in Bigg Boss 12

Surbhi Rana, who hails from Himachal Pradesh, entered Bigg Boss 12 as a wildcard entry. Initially, Surbhi entered the Bigg Boss 12 outhouse along with Kriti Verma, Roshmi Banik, and Mital Joshi, but did not qualify to enter the main house. But, later she entered the house, with a fighting spirit and determination to win the show.

Surbhi Rana had a very carefree attitude which was initially appreciated by everyone. She came with the aim of eliminating dullness and infusing some energy into the contestants. While she stunned the audience with her personality and unnerved the contestants, she eventually lost her domineering persona after Salman Khan reprimanded her for coming across as arrogant. Her strong personality, however, did not allow her to lose hope and she continued to remain determined and motivated at all times. After a failed friendship attempt with the Happy Club members Romil, Somi and Deepak, she found a great pal in Karanvir. Her on and off relationship with the Happy Club bore the test of time whenever Surbhi played her individualism to move further in the game. With different facets of her personality being highlighted during her stay in the house, Bigg Boss 12 has been painted in the hues of Surbhi Rana as she got evicted very close to the finale.

Commenting on her journey in the Bigg Boss 12 house, Surbhi Rana said, "It has been a rocking journey for me. Personally, I have learnt so much about myself and got to know how powerful and strong I am. Salman Khan has been an inspiration for me and it was wonderful knowing him. Bigg Boss 12 will remain a memorable part of my life. I would like to thank Bharat Ki Janta for supporting me and loving me till here."

