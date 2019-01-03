Surekha Bhandare on Ramakant Achrekar: I have lost my coach and father:

cricket

Surekha Bhandare's daily routine for the last 15 years was to say hello to her coach Ramakant Achrekar each morning and evening

Surekha Bhandare

The late Ramakant Achrekar's residence at Shivaji Park was visited by a stream of cricket personalities last night. One of the first to reach the home of the revered coach was women's cricketer and coach Surekha Bhandare.



Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar arrives at Ramakant Achrekar's residence. Pics/Suresh Karkera

Bhandare's daily routine for the last 15 years was to say hello to her coach Achrekar each morning and evening. However, yesterday, she couldn't make her routine morning and early evening visits. Bhandare, now a Mumbai senior women's selector, met Achrekar in 1973 when she arrived from Palghar to attend selection trials at Shivaji Park.



Ex-India batsman Vinod Kambli visits Ramakant Achrekar's Shivaji Park residence

"He never charged any fees. Whatever I am today is only because of Sir. I've lost my coach and father today," said the former pacer. "I had to go to the bank, so I decided to meet sir after my evening coaching session, but that didn't happen too," Bhandare said.

