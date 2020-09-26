Surekha Sikri on the road to recovery!

Surekha Sikri, who was hospitalised earlier this month, is back home. The veteran Bollywood and television actor was admitted to the ICU after suffering a brain stroke. Sikri is responding well to treatment. She will soon undergo physiotherapy sessions. Best remembered for playing the iconic Dadisa on Balika Vadhu, this was the second time Sikri, 75, suffered a stroke. She had sought treatment for it in 2018.

When the news about the actress suffering from the brain stroke hit the web, many celebrities decided to lend a helping hand. Later, Vivek himself confessed in an interview that no such aid was required as the actress and her family were taking care of everything.

In an interview, Sikri's manager Vivek Sidhwani earlier updated mid-day with her health and stated, "That was incorrectly put out in the press. Surekhaji has her own finances and the family, including her son, is by her side. There is no need for financial assistance for now."

The manager further added, "Many of her well-wishers, colleagues and filmmakers were kind enough to offer financial assistance. They have been informed that the family is taking care of everything and giving her the best possible treatment. We would like to acknowledge everyone who reached out to us."

A recipient of three National Film Awards, Sikri, a film, theatre and TV veteran, is best known for her performances in Tamas, Mammo, Salim Langde Pe Mat Ro, Zubeidaa and daily soap Balika Vadhu. She received widespread praise for her role of a grandmother in Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Badhaai Ho (2018). Sikri was last seen in Netflix's Ghost Stories, directed by Zoya Akhtar.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news