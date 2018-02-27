Surendra Singh: Those who desist from saying Bharat Mata ki Jai are Pakistanis

Days after declaring that India would become a Hindu nation by 2024, Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Surendra Singh on Monday said those who desist from saying 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' are Pakistanis



Representational Picture

Days after declaring that India would become a Hindu nation by 2024, Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Surendra Singh on Monday said those who desist from saying 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' are Pakistanis. The legislator also said that such people should not be given the permission to enter politics.

"Those who have reservation in saying Bharat Mata ki Jai and Vande Matram are Pakistanis and they have no right to live in the country," the MLA from Bairia said. "People who do not give the status of mother to their motherland, their patriotism is doubtful," he said.

