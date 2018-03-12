Suresh Prabhu assumes charge as Civil Aviation Minister

Suresh Prabhu has assumed charge at a time when the government is in the process of finalising the modalities for strategic disinvestment of national carrier Air India



Suresh Prabhu. File pic



Suresh Prabhu on Monday took over as the Civil Aviation Minister. Soon after taking charge, Prabhu held a meeting with senior officials from the ministry, DGCA, AAI, Air India and Pawan Hans, among others. Minister of State for Civil Aviation Minister Jayant Sinha was also present. Prabhu, who is the Commerce and Industry Minister, has been given the additional charge of Civil Aviation Ministry following the resignation of TDP leader Ashok Gajapathi Raju from the post last week.

Speaking to reporters after taking charge, Prabhu said the aviation sector is competing with other modes of transportation. Such competition would help in bringing down the cost of logistics, he added. The minister said a lot of work had been done in the aviation sector in the last four years. He has assumed charge at a time when the government is in the process of finalising the modalities for strategic disinvestment of national carrier Air India.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever