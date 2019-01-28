Suresh Prabhu: Goa airport gets first GI store, 200 more coming up

national

Suresh Prabhu

India will get over 100 additional airports, in addition to the existing 101 aviation facilities in a few years, Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu said on Monday.

"Each of the airports in the country will host GI stalls promoting local product and handicrafts manufactured locally," he added.

"Over a period of time, there are certain geographies with very specific skills. In some geographies, there is expertise available which is not seen in other places. In case of Goa, it is a culture, art which is also a geographical indicator. But also something also which comes from nature like the cashews of Goa," Prabhu said, while inaugurating the country's first Geographic Indication (GI) store at Dabolim International Airport.

The GI stores, Prabhu said, would promote local products made by the artisans and handicrafts at the airport facilties, which would boost local talent and manufacturing. In Goa, the stall would sell cashew nuts and related products.

"Every tourist who comes to Goa wants to take back something that is unique -- not something that he can get in Manhattan or New York. It may be a small little memento but something that is unique. Whether it is food, handicraft or anything else," the Minister said.

