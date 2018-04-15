Suresh Prabhu: Indian aviation sector growing exponentially

Prabhu was in Goa's Mopa to review the work on the Greenfield international airport being constructed by the GMR Goa International Airport Limited



Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu has said that the Indian aviation sector is growing exponentially and added that the Indian Aviation will become the largest aviation market if the trend continues. "Indian aviation sector is growing exponentially. Last month, we grew at 20 percent. If the trend continues, we will be the largest aviation market in the world and this would create the kind of job opportunities one cannot imagine," he said.

Prabhu was in Goa's Mopa to review the work on the Greenfield international airport being constructed by the GMR Goa International Airport Limited, a special purpose vehicle formed by the GMR Airports Limited. He also said that by 2025, millions of tourists would be coming to Goa only because of this airport. "Tourists coming in would mean the creation of many jobs in the state. Mopa airport has the potential to be an international aviation hub in south India because the entire west coast of India is serviced from here," Prabhu said. He informed that 234 acres of land allotted for commercial exploitation around the airport should be developed into an entertainment zone.

