Suresh Prabhu, other ministers observe day long fast over budget session washout

Apr 12, 2018, 14:58 IST |

"It was unfortunate that Parliament's budget session was not allowed to work. In protest of this, we are sitting fast," Prabhu said

Union Minister Suresh Prabhu along with several other ministers is observing a day-long fast here as part of the BJP's protest over the recent washout of the Budget session of Parliament. The other ministers on fast include Vijay Goel, Anant G Geete, and Uma Bharti.

"It was unfortunate that Parliament's budget session was not allowed to work. In protest of this, we are sitting fast," Prabhu told reporters.

"Glad to join my colleagues in the call to observe fast given by Hon. PM @narendramodi ji against continuous disruptions of Parliament by opposition parties," he said in a tweet.

The BJP MPs countrywide are observing similar protests in their constituencies.

