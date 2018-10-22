Suresh Prabhu says, Concerned with citizens' health, not of politics

national

Suresh Prabhu

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Suresh Prabhu on Monday dodged questions related to an ongoing political impasse triggered by Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar's ailment, claiming that he was responsible for the "health of citizens and not the health of politics".

Asked to comment on the fluid political scenario in Goa, where Parrikar has been incapacitated due to his prolonged treatment of advanced pancreatic cancer, Prabhu said: "What is the impasse? There is no impasse. The government is stable."

"There is no need for anybody to take responsibility. I am responsible for the health of citizens not the health of politics".

Parrikar's failure to attend to day-to-day administrative and political chores due to his prolonged treatment, which has stretched over eight months now, has thrown Goa into a political crisis for the last several weeks.

While the coalition allies have been stepping up pressure on the BJP seeking ministerial portfolios, the saffron party appears to be in a bind over the issue of choosing a successor for the ailing Chief Minister.

