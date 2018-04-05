Suresh Raina and wife Priyanka go on romantic dinner date for wedding anniversary

She captioned it, "Life is complete with you my life @ImRaina Wish you an amazing anniversary and many many many more to come!!!



Suresh Raina and Priyanka

Team India all-rounder Suresh Raina's wife Priyanka posted a picture on Instagram of them celebrating their third wedding anniversary (April 3) by having dinner together.

She captioned it, "Life is complete with you my life @ImRaina Wish you an amazing anniversary and many many many more to come!!! Thank you so much all you lovely people out there for all the love and blessings! #happyanniversary #threeyears #magic #eternal."

Meanwhile, Suresh Raina will not have much time for relaxation as he will be gearing up for the Indian Premier League 2018 edition. Suresh Raina will join good friend and captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the returning Chennai Super Kings team.

