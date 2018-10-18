Suresh Raina and wife Priyanka romance in China
India cricketer Suresh Raina's wife Priyanka posted this picture on her Twitter account yesterday and captioned it: "#travelpartners #explorer @ImRaina"
India cricketer Suresh Raina's wife Priyanka posted this picture on her Twitter account yesterday and captioned it: "#travelpartners #explorer @ImRaina"
View this post on Instagram
On the hunt... @sureshraina3 â¤ï¸ #travelpartners #explorersport
Suresh Raina married his love Priyanka Chaudhary on April 3, 2015. The couple were childhood friends before they tied the knot. Priyanka's father was Suresh Raina's sport teacher back in school while Suresh Raina's mom was a close friend of Priyanka's mom.
An aggressive left-handed middle-order batsman and an occasional off-spin bowler, Suresh Raina is also regarded as one of the best fielders in world cricket. He plays for Uttar Pradesh in all forms of domestic cricket. He was the captain of the Gujarat Lions in the Indian Premier League, and is the vice-captain of the Chennai Super Kings. Suresh Raina has also captained the Indian cricket team and is the second-youngest player ever to captain India. He is the first of the three Indian batsmen to ever score a century in all three formats of international cricket.
Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.
Here's how Gautam Gambhir was clean bowled by Natasha Jain!