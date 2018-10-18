Suresh Raina and wife Priyanka romance in China

cricket

India cricketer Suresh Raina's wife Priyanka posted this picture on her Twitter account yesterday and captioned it: "#travelpartners #explorer @ImRaina"

Suresh Raina with wife Priyanka

India cricketer Suresh Raina's wife Priyanka posted this picture on her Twitter account yesterday and captioned it: "#travelpartners #explorer @ImRaina"

Suresh Raina married his love Priyanka Chaudhary on April 3, 2015. The couple were childhood friends before they tied the knot. Priyanka's father was Suresh Raina's sport teacher back in school while Suresh Raina's mom was a close friend of Priyanka's mom.

An aggressive left-handed middle-order batsman and an occasional off-spin bowler, Suresh Raina is also regarded as one of the best fielders in world cricket. He plays for Uttar Pradesh in all forms of domestic cricket. He was the captain of the Gujarat Lions in the Indian Premier League, and is the vice-captain of the Chennai Super Kings. Suresh Raina has also captained the Indian cricket team and is the second-youngest player ever to captain India. He is the first of the three Indian batsmen to ever score a century in all three formats of international cricket.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates