Suresh Raina and wife Priyanka welcome second child, name him Rio. See photo

Cricketer Suresh Raina yesterday took to Instagram to share some really good news! Suresh Raina and his wife Priyanka welcomed a newborn child - a boy.

Suresh Raina took to photo-sharing site Instagram to share a lovely picture of him along with wife Priyanka and their baby boy. He wrote, "The beginning of all things – wonder, hope, possibilities and a better world! We are proud to welcome our son & Gracia’s little brother - Rio Raina. May he flows beyond boundaries, bringing peace, renewal & prosperity to everyone’s life." Take a look at his post below.

Suresh Raina and Priyanka Chaudhary tied the knot together on 3rd April 2015. They welcomed their first kid, a daughter named Gracia in 2016. Suresh Raina is currently part of the Chennai Super Kings team alongside captain MS Dhoni for the IPL 2020.

