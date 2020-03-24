Search

Suresh Raina and wife Priyanka welcome second child, name him Rio. See photo

Published: Mar 24, 2020, 08:22 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Suresh Raina and Priyanka Chaudhary tied the knot together on 3rd April 2015. They welcomed their first kid, a daughter named Gracia in 2016

Picture Courtesy/ Suresh Raina Instagram
Cricketer Suresh Raina yesterday took to Instagram to share some really good news! Suresh Raina and his wife Priyanka welcomed a newborn child - a boy.

Suresh Raina took to photo-sharing site Instagram to share a lovely picture of him along with wife Priyanka and their baby boy. He wrote, "The beginning of all things – wonder, hope, possibilities and a better world! We are proud to welcome our son & Gracia’s little brother - Rio Raina. May he flows beyond boundaries, bringing peace, renewal & prosperity to everyone’s life." Take a look at his post below.

Suresh Raina and Priyanka Chaudhary tied the knot together on 3rd April 2015. They welcomed their first kid, a daughter named Gracia in 2016. Suresh Raina is currently part of the Chennai Super Kings team alongside captain MS Dhoni for the IPL 2020.

