Suresh Raina booked for flouting Mumbai curfew norms, says wasn't aware of new protocols

At least 34 people including cricketer Suresh Raina, singer Guru Randhawa and Bollywood interior designer Sussanne Khan were booked by the Sahar police on Tuesday for flouting social distancing norms and night curfew restrictions imposed by the state government in view of the new strain of coronavirus.

The police raided the Dragonfly night club near Mumbai airport at around 2:30am on Tuesday and found that a party was on and that the guests and management were not adhering to social distancing norms.

Suresh Raina’s team has issued a statement pertaining to him being booked where he reveals that he was not aware of the new norms as he was in Mumbai only for a shoot and was supposed to take a flight back to Delhi.

The statement reads, “Suresh was in Mumbai for a shoot which extended to late hours and was invited by a friend for a quick dinner post the same, prior to him taking his flight back to Delhi. He was not aware of the local timings and protocols. Once pointed out, he immediately complied with the procedures laid out by the authorities and regretted the unfortunate and unintentional incident. He always holds rules and laws laid down by governing bodies in highest regard and will continue to do so in the future as well.”

All violators except the people from the management were released on bail. However, notices were served to them under 40(A) of CrPC.

