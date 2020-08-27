Suresh Raina hopes to help underprivileged kids in Jammu and Kashmir

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina has volunteered to promote cricket in Jammu and Kashmir by providing opportunities to underprivileged kids in the union territory.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Suresh said that he wants to give back to the game by doing his bit. "Since long I have represented India as a proud Indian cricketer. Now the time has come for me to give it back to the society. Since my ancestors belong to Kashmir and I myself feel deeply connected to my roots in the valley as a Kashmiri Pandit originally, I felt the need to inculcate strong sportsmanship, cricketing spirit and values for our children and youth in J&K."

Suresh said he could relate to the hardships faced by the kids in the valley. "That is what made me write to J&K DGP Dilbag Singh ji and SSP Anantnag Sandeep Chaudhary ji sharing a proposal for this cricketing opportunity for underprivileged and rural area children. Since I have seen struggle and hardships throughout my journey, I can relate to the hardships they must be facing amid continuous terrorism and terror violence," he added.

