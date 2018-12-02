Suresh Raina: Let's all pledge for a future that encourages HIV testing

cricket

Suresh Raina

Cricketer Suresh Raina has urged fans to go and get themselves tested for HIV and to not discriminate people who are survivors on World Aids Day, which is celebrated on December 1 every year across the globe."

The day is dedicated to raising awareness of the AIDS pandemic caused by the spread of HIV infection. On Saturday, Raina retweeted Gracia foundation's message which read: "According to a report, 75% of people with HIV know that they have it. This is what makes today crucial. Let's all pledge for a future that encourages HIV testing and doesn't discriminate survivors. #worldaidsday #knowyourstatus #knowwhatsright #wearepositive #hiv," and wrote: "#WorldAIDSDay."

