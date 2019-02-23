Suresh Raina may be brand ambassador of UP poll panel

cricket

The district administration has sent a letter to Suresh Raina. "We are waiting for his reply," said an officer

Suresh Raina

The Ghaziabad administration has been asked to find out if cricketer Suresh Raina is ready to be the brand ambassador of the Uttar Pradesh poll panel. Jitendra Kumar Sharma, Additional District Magistrate of Ghaziabad, said the Chief Election Officer had asked the district administration to coordinate with Raina and seek his consent as he belongs to Ghaziabad.

Earlier, the cricketer had been the brand ambassador of the Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation's "Swachh Bharat Abhiyan".

The district administration has sent a letter to Raina. "We are waiting for his reply," said the officer.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever