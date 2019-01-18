Suresh Raina carries wife Priyanka on his shoulders

cricket

Suresh Raina is storming the social media with videos that show him picking up his wife and a friend on his shoulders and walking around

Suresh Raina with wife Priyanka Raina (Suresh Raina Instagram)

Suresh Raina seems to be flexing his shoulder muscles these days. The Indian cricketer has posted a couple of videos on his Instagram handle, where he is seen carrying his wife on his shoulder in one video and in the other video he carries his friend on his shoulder inside a gym.

In the first video that Suresh Raina has posted, he is seen hauling his friend on his shoulders and walking around in the gym. The video is captioned, "Lifting on Back - Fitness is not about gyms, fad diets or shortcuts. Its a state of mind & a way of life. Sometimes you gotta go the desi way & grind out results. Don't forget to have fun along the way. My friend asked me for a lift, so I obliged #trainhard #powerup #crankit #vikrambetal"

Suresh Raina's wife Priyanka Raina commented on the post, saying, "Here I throw you a challenge #LiftYiurWife"

Within a day, Suresh Raina posted another video and this time he was seen picking up his wife Priyanka Raina on his shoulders from the living room sofa and taking her inside. He captioned the video, "Lift. Laugh. Repeat. #ChallangeAccepted #LiftYourWife A wife completes every picture; supports endlessly. Today, appreciate her for all that she does and so seamlessly. Record a video of you lifting your wife (a photo will work as well) and upload it using the hashtag #liftyourwife"

Suresh Raina might be not in the Indian team currently, but he is definitely scoring brownie points with his wife Priyanka Raina.

