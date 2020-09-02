Suresh Raina on Twitter: My uncle was slaughtered to death, my bua, cousins severely injured

Chennai Super Kings' star all-rounder and former India batsman Suresh Raina, who has pulled out of the upcoming 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) after stating personal reasons, on Tuesday, has asked for a probe into the violent attack on his aunt's family in Punjab, revealing that after his uncle, his cousin has also died.

The 33-year-old Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star player returned to India last week after he decided to quit the IPL 2020 season, which begins on September 19 in the United Arab Emirates.

Suresh Raina took to micro-blogging site Twitter to write: "What happened to my family is (sic) Punjab was beyond horrible. My uncle was slaughtered to death, my bua & both my cousins had sever (sic) injuries. Unfortunately my cousin also passed away last night after battling for life for days. My bua (aunt) is still very very critical & is on life support," he said.

Suresh Raina's 58-year-old uncle succumbed to injuries sustained during an attack by armed robbers in a Punjab town. A group of four members of the notorious 'Kale Kachhewala' gang had attacked the family while asleep on the terrace of their residence, police said.

The incident occurred in Thariyal village near Madhopur in Pathankot district on the night of August 19. The robbers were armed with lethal weapons.

"Till date we don't know what exactly had happened that night & who did this. I request @PunjabPoliceInd to look into this matter. We at least deserve to know who did this heinous act to them. Those criminals should not be spared to commit more crimes. @capt_amarinder @CMOPb," he added, tagging Punjab Captain Amarinder Singh.

Suresh Raina has played the most matches in the history of IPL with 193 to his name. He has scored the second-highest number of runs in IPL history, behind Virat Kohli, with 5,368 runs to his name.

Suresh Raina retired from international cricket on August 15, alongside former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Inputs from IANS

