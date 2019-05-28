Suresh Raina's daughter Gracia has fun with Peppa Pig

cricket

The popular animated character Peppa Pig is in India and was found spending quality time with Suresh Raina's daughter Gracia Raina

Peppa Pig with Suresh Raina's wife Priyanka and daughter Gracia

With the World Cup approaching, the adorable Peppa Pig is in India joining in the cricket fever that is taking over the nation. And to learn a few tips and tricks and understand the sport a bit more, Peppa Pig visited ace cricketer Suresh Raina’s daughter Gracia Raina, and her super-family. Here are a few glimpses into the fun-filled day at the Raina household! Gracia Raina with Peppa Pig

Gracia Raina playing with Peppa Pig



Peppa Pig is a British preschool animated television series directed and produced by Astley Baker Davies in association with Entertainment One. The show revolves around Peppa, an anthropomorphic female pig, and her family and friends. The show originally aired on 31 May 2004 and there have been five seasons as of 2018. A sixth season began airing on 5 February 2019 in the UK. The series is shown in 180 territories including the US and UK.

Catch up on all the latest IPL News and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates