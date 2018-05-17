Suresh Raina's grand bash for daughter Gracia's second birthday

India and Chennai cricketer Suresh Raina can't believe how time flies, as his daughter Gracia turned two yesterday

India and Chennai cricketer Suresh Raina can't believe how time flies, as his daughter Gracia turned two yesterday. At midnight, Chennai uploaded a video on their Twitter handle where MS Dhoni and Dwayne Bravo were seen singing 'Happy Birthday' to the kid. Besides Dhoni, Harbhajan Singh, his wife Geeta Basra and daughter Hinaya joined in the celebrations.

Yesterday, Raina posted the above picture of him holding his daughter on Instagram and wrote, "My pearl, my daughter #Gracia already turned 2! Can't imagine how quickly she is growing! Thank you everyone for making her birthday really special and sharing this joy with us! Big thanks from Gracia, Priyanka & my side!" His wife posted similar pictures online.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates