Surgeon, his GF, arrested for drugging, raping women

The surgeon, Grant William Robicheaux, 38, and his girlfriend, Cerissa Laura Riley, 31, were charged on September 11 with rape as well as drug and weapons-related offenses in connection with two alleged assaults

Grant William Robicheaux and Cerissa Laura. Pic/AFP

An orthopaedic surgeon in California who once appeared on a dating reality show and his girlfriend have been charged with drugging and sexually assaulting two women, in a case prosecutors suspect might involve hundreds of other victims.

Robicheaux and Riley are due to be arraigned on October 25. Investigators found hundreds of videos on Robicheaux's phone after he was arrested, "in various states of undress, consciousness and being assaulted," Van Der Linden said. Orange County district attorney Tony Rackauckas said Robicheaux and Riley had worked in tandem at restaurants and bars to identify their victims and make them feel comfortable.

"We believe the defendants used their good looks and charm to lower the inhibitions of their potential prey," Rackauckas said. The pair would then take the women to his home, where they were allegedly assaulted. He said the drugs the pair used include ecstasy, date rape drugs and cocaine.

