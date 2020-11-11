Suriya honours his fans with a special poster of Soorarai Pottru

As Soorarai Pottru gears up for its world premiere on Amazon Prime Video, Suriya launched a special poster at the highest possible altitude. Just like the life of Captain GR Gopinath, a retired Army captain and founder of the low-cost airline Air Deccan, who sold flight-tickets at 1 rupee, the spirit of the film is also filled with determination and making the impossible, possible.

Taking this theme forward, the out of this world poster of Soorarai Pottru comes as a tribute to all of Suriya's fans who have been pouring their love and support on the much-awaited film.

The poster was launched at 34,000 metres above sea level at -62°C. Not only that, signatures of over 10,000 fans out of the 58,000 signatures received were also included in the space launched poster. Suriya shared the unique video along with an extra special message for all his beloved fans.

Suriya said, "It is incredibly humbling and overwhelming to see the love the movie has received even before launch. I want Soorarai Pottru and this unique tribute to be a reminder for all my fans that it is possible to achieve your dreams however big it may be and even the sky is not the limit! I'm looking forward to the release of the movie and the audience's reactions to it."

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suriya Sivakumar (@actorsuriya) onNov 11, 2020 at 12:33am PST

Directed by Sudha Kongara, music by GV Prakash, cinematography by Niketh Bommi and produced by Suriya, it also stars Aparna Balamurali, Mohan Babu, Paresh Rawal in prominent roles. The film is produced by 2D Entertainment and Co-Produced by Rajsekar Karpoorasundarapandian (2D) and Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment and will be available in over 200 countries and territories to stream in Tamil, Telugu (as Aakasam Nee Haddura in Telugu), Kannada and Malayalam from November 12 only on Amazon Prime Video.

