Suriya's Soorarai Pottru set to release on October 30, 2020

Amazon Prime Video today announced the direct-to-service world premiere of Suriya's highly-anticipated Tamil title Soorarai Pottru scheduled for October 30, 2020. Helmed by Sudha Kongara (Irudhi Suttru), the gripping Bio-pic is produced by Suriya and stars Suriya, along with Mohan Babu and Aparna Balamurali in pivotal roles. Soorarai Pottru is inspired by life of Captain GR Gopinath, a retired Army captain, who founded the low-cost airline Air Deccan. Prime Members in India and in 200 countries and territories can stream the film starting 30th October in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam (dubs in all languages) on Amazon Prime Video.

Suriya Sivakumar took to his social media and shared, "Vinayagar Chathurthi wishes to all!#SooraraiPottruOnPrime @PrimeVideoIN".

Amazon Prime Video posted, "Fasten your seat belts everyone, #SooraraiPottruOnPrime premiering October 30! @Suriya_offl #SudhaKongara @rajsekarpandian @gvprakash @nikethbommi @Aparnabala2 @editorsuriya @jacki_art @guneetm @sikhyaent @2D_ENTPVTLTD @SonyMusicSouth"

"The moment I heard the script from Director Sudha, I was sure it has to be told and I wanted to produce this film under 2D Entertainment", shares Suriya. He adds, "Essaying Capt. Gopinath's character came to me as a challenge, but we are very proud of our final product! I am glad that audiences across the world will be able to watch "Soorarai Pottru", on Amazon Prime Video from their homes in these unprecendented times. This film is our labour of love and I am happy that it will now entertain the global audience."

Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video India, said, "Following the overwhelming response, we received to the recently launched Ponmagal Vandhal we are excited to treat our audience with the global premiere of a highly-anticipated Suriya starrer Soorarai Pottru on Amazon Prime Video. G. R. Gopinath's life and accomplishments have been an inspiration to many – and we thrilled to bring such an uplifting story to our audiences."

Sudha Kongara shares, "Directing Suriya is a joy. He was my first and last choice for the role of Capt. Gopinath. Premiering the film on Amazon Prime Video is a novel experience and am looking forward to it. It's exciting for a content creator to know that a wide variety of people are going to be watching this film, across the world."

"Soorarai Pottru is a very special film in many ways. It is an Indian story with a global connect. It was fulfilling to see Suriya and Sudha adapt the story of Capt Gopinath so beautifully. We are excited to bring this journey of hope, love, friendship, and entrepreneurship in times like these and really hope that the audience enjoys this cinematic experience in the comfort of their homes on Amazon Prime Video," said Guneet Monga – Co-producer, Sikhya Entertainment.

Soorarai Pottru is a film based on events and struggles of Air Deccan founder G. R. Gopinath

Soorarai Pottru will join the thousands of TV shows and movies from Hollywood and Bollywood in the Prime Video catalogue.

