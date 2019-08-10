Surjewala: Rahul Gandhi's decision not to withdraw resignation final

national

The name of the new party chief will be announced by 9 pm today

Rahul Gandhi turned down the plea to continue as Congress Chief

The Congress informed on Saturday that Rahul Gandhi's decision of not withdrawing resignation is final as he turned down the plea of the Congress Working Committee to remain the party chief.

"All the members of the Congress unanimously and in one voice wanted the leadership of Rahul Gandhi. The voice of the workers from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, from Porbandar to Tripura, wanted him to remain the party chief but his decision not to withdraw his resignation is final.

All the members of the CWC also believed that Rahul Gandhi Ji is the best person for the top post at the time when the BJP-led government is subjugating the Constitution, suppressing the voice of dissent, rising the democratic process and democracy per say in danger on the account of overwhelming majority that they enjoy and refuse to listen to the voice of people of India."

He added that the CWC has started to begin the consultation process of finding a successor under five regional sub-groups which are led by younger leaders. "CWC accordingly has divided itself into five groups as wider consultations are required as wished by Rahul Gandhi. These groups will hold a meeting with the leaders of the Congres Legislature Party, state Congress presidents, AICC secretaries, the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members so that a comprehensive view on the next president comes forward in a democratic fashion," he said

Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary, who is a leader in the Congress Working Committee said that they will meet at 8:30 pm and the name of the new party chief is expected to be finalised by 9 pm today itself. Ashok Gehlot, who is the Rajasthan Chief Minister said that the process of deliberation had begun and is taking place in a smooth manner.

(with inputs from ANI)

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies