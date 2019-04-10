Surrendered militant held after 17 years in Jammu and Kasmir's Reasi

The surrendered militant was accused in a murder case, they said.

Surrendered militant held after 17 years in Jammu and Kasmir's Reasi
Representational image

Jammu: A surrendered militant was arrested after remaining absconding for the last 17 years in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, police said. The surrendered militant was accused in a murder case, they said.

On specific inputs, a special team raided a place and arrested the accused Mohd Irfan alias Babloo of Gandoh belt in Doda district, police said. Irfan had been evading arrest in a 2002 case registered against him under section 302 of the Ranbir Panel Code (RPC), they said. The accused was working as a labourer with a private contractor at Gran Morh Reasi, they added. 

