Surveen Chawla: Directors wanted to see my cleavage and thighs
Surveen Chawla started her showbiz journey with the TV show Kahiin to Hoga and went on to act in more small-screen projects
Actress Surveen Chawla has opened up on casting couch. She said there was a time when director wanted to see how her cleavage looked, and another one was interested in her thighs. The actress started her showbiz journey with the TV show 'Kahiin to Hoga' and went on to act in more small screen projects. She also featured in Telugu, Kannada and Tamil films apart from Bollywood movies.
The 'Hate Story 2' actress had to face the casting couch five times - thrice in South filmdom and twice in Bollywood. "A director wanted to see how my cleavage looked. Another director wanted to see how my thighs looked," Surveen said in an interview with Pinkvilla.
She also revealed that there was a time when she was called overweight. "I went to give this audition and the person told me, 'You are overweight'. I was just 56 kilos and I thought the person needed glasses," she quipped. Her experience in TV didn't make it easy for her.
"Yes, there was a time when people told me you are overexposed because of television. For some time, I tried to hide it from producers and tell them I did TV only for a year, but I realised later that 'Why am I doing this?' Isn't it going to be easier for a team to get someone who already knows how to do their lines?" she said.
Surveen Chawla recently announced on Instagram she has been married since the past two years
Surveen Chawla married businessman Akshay Thakker in North Italy, two years ago and had hidden it from the rest of the world
Her marriage was an intimate affair with few family members and friends present. It was inside a chapel and was a white wedding
Surveen Chawla has acted in Ekta Kapoor shows such as Kahin Toh Hoga and Kasautii Zindagi Kay
Surveen Chawla is best known for her role in Hate Story 2
She appeared in song "Sawan Aaya Hai" opposite Rajneesh Duggal in film Creature 3D
Surveen Chawla appeared in a song "Tuti Bole Wedding Di" in Hindi film Welcome Back
It was Surveen's dream to have a white wedding in a chapel
Surveen starred in the Punjabi film Dharti
Surveen essays the role of a Muslim girl Meher in the ALTBalaji show 'Haq Se'
Surveen Chawla was recently seen in the short film Chhuri with Tisca Chopra and Anurag Kashyap
Surveen Chawla also acted in the much-acclaimed film 'Parched'
Surveen Chawla also acted in the Tamil film 'Jai Hind 2'
She played a small part in Anurag Kashyap's 'Ugly'
She hosted the television show 'Comedy Circus Ke SuperStars'
Television actress and dancer Surveen Chawla dropped a bombshell when she announced her marriage to businessman Akshay Thakker. Let's take at her career graph
