Surveen Chawla's first pic with baby Eva is the most precious thing you'll see today

Surveen Chawla, who gave birth to a baby girl on April 20, 2019, took to Instagram to share a picture of the little one. And the picture is too beautiful for words!

Surveen Chawla with baby. Pic/instagram.com/surveenchawla

Surveen Chawla gave birth to a baby girl on April 20, 2019. Surveen and husband Akshay Thakker have named their little one Eva, and the first picture of their daughter is too cute for words. Surveen took to Instagram today to share a picture of herself with baby Eva and the picture will surely make you smile.

The actress captioned the picture as, "To love ...I know now...." The black and white picture of Surveen and Eva has gone viral on the internet and people can't handle the cuteness overload!

View this post on Instagram To love ...I know now.... @butnaturalphotography A post shared by Surveen Chawla (@surveenchawla) onMay 13, 2019 at 1:43am PDT

Did the picture make you go aww? Don't worry, you're not alone! Lots of Surveen's friends from the industry have commented on the picture, and they totally reflect what we feel. Gaurav Gera wrote, "Beautiful", and Tisca Chopra commented, "Took my breath away." Tahira Kashyap also couldn't help but say, "Wowww!! This is gorgeous".

When Eva was born on April 20, Surveen and her businessman husband Akshay Thakker were spotted leaving a hospital in Mumbai taking their baby home. The Parched actress took to Instagram to share the happy news with her fans. She shared a picture of Eva's tiny feet and captioned the image: "We now have her tiny feet to fill the tiny shoes! Blessed by her wonderful arrival in our little family! Welcoming our daughter Eva @akshaythakker"

Surveen looked pretty in a white checked dress and comfy white sneakers. She held the tiny tot in her arms while people around her looked on smilingly.

Recently, Surveen Chawla had shared a picture of children's books that she would like to read to Eva. She wrote, "Sunrise, Moonrise beautifully introduces young ones to the common thread that connects us all - faith. I can't wait to take this journey with Eva, the Sun, and the Moon and to show her the power of prayer and how different people pray. "

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surveen Chawla (@surveenchawla) onMay 10, 2019 at 7:31am PDT

