Survey: Mumbai has highest salary hike expectation this year

Professionals in Mumbai, Pune and Chennai are looking for higher pay hikes of above 20per cent, while their counterparts in Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru expect only 0-10per cent hike, says a survey

Professionals in the financial capital are looking at higher pay hikes of 20 per cent or more, while those in Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru expect only about 10per cent increment this year, says a survey. Professionals in Mumbai, Pune and Chennai are looking for higher pay hikes of above 20per cent, while their counterparts in Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru expect only 0-10per cent hike, says a survey by jobs portal Shine.com conducted across professionals from across industries in Mumbai, Delhi- NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune and Chennai.

It has found that in Mumbai almost 37per cent of those polled are expecting an increment of above 20per cent, while in Pune and Chennai it is 36 and 38per cent, respectively. As many as 62 per cents of employees in Mumbai are looking for over 20per cent appraisal in the education or training sector, around 56per cent in the auto sector are eyeing the same. Further, 48per cent in the auto sector and 38per cent in the education/training sector are also looking for over 20per cent hike in Pune.

In Bengaluru, professionals are expecting up to 10per cent hikes, while those in Delhi-NCR are on a lower side. Over 46per cent of e-commerce sector employees in Bengaluru are only expecting an average growth of 11-15 per cent. A sector-wise analysis of appraisal expectations reveals that the highest appraisal sentiment is being carried by professionals the banking, financial services and insurance and BPO/BPO/ITES sectors with over 35per cent expecting over 20 per cent hikes.

