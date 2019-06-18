Surveyor special
Learn how to map, model and become a drone surveyor in three months
If you've always been fascinated by aerial land surveying, mapping and modeling, then this course is for you. Designed for freshers who want to become drone surveyors or start their own venture, the three-month course will take you through GIS and surveying concepts, and help you develop skills like geo-referencing, digitisation, GIS analysis and drone licensing. You will need to go for four four-hour long classes a week.
On June 18
At Khagolam Institute of Geoinformatics, Dadar West.
Call 9892998626
Cost Rs 90,000
