Search

Surveyor special

Updated: Jun 18, 2019, 06:03 IST | The Guide Team

Learn how to map, model and become a drone surveyor in three months

Surveyor special

If you've always been fascinated by aerial land surveying, mapping and modeling, then this course is for you. Desig­n­ed for freshers who want to be­come drone surveyors or st­art their own venture, the th­ree-month course will take you through GIS and surveyi­ng concepts, and help you dev­e­lop skills like geo-referenci­ng, digitisation, GIS analysis and drone licensing. You will need to go for four four-hour long classes a week.

On June 18
At Khagolam Institute of Geoinformatics, Dadar West.
Call 9892998626
Cost Rs 90,000

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

mumbai guide

International Sushi Day: Learn how to make mouthwatering Sushi at home from this Mumbai chef!

Related News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK