Surveyor special

Learn how to map, model and become a drone surveyor in three months

If you've always been fascinated by aerial land surveying, mapping and modeling, then this course is for you. Desig­n­ed for freshers who want to be­come drone surveyors or st­art their own venture, the th­ree-month course will take you through GIS and surveyi­ng concepts, and help you dev­e­lop skills like geo-referenci­ng, digitisation, GIS analysis and drone licensing. You will need to go for four four-hour long classes a week.

On June 18

At Khagolam Institute of Geoinformatics, Dadar West.

Call 9892998626

Cost Rs 90,000

