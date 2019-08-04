'Survivor's kin can decide on her treatment'

national

Congress supporters hold placards demanding punishment for accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, in Mumbai. Pic/PTI

New Delhi: The SC said the Unnao rape survivor's family, which wants her to be treated at a Lucknow hospital as of now after she was critically injured in a road accident in Raebareli, is at liberty to take a call on shifting her to AIIMS here.

The apex court took note of a statement made by senior advocate V Giri that she is unconscious and on ventilator, and her family has expressed that she be treated at the Lucknow hospital for the time being. A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi accepted the suggestion and said the survivor's family is at liberty to take a call on shifting her to AIIMS in Delhi from Lucknow.

IPS officer, who Sengar brothers shot four times, seeks justice

For the Sengar brothers of UP, their list of heinous crimes does not stop with the Unnao rape case. A DIG rank IPS officer of the UP cadre, Ram Lal Verma, who was shot four times by the brothers, has now come forward to seek justice.

Due to expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar's exceptional clout in UP's power circles, crucial probe documents relating to the murder attempt on Verma have gone missing. The trial itself has been scuttled. The matter goes back to 2004. During a raid on an illegal mining site in Unnao, Verma (then SP) was repeatedly shot at by Kuldeep Sengar's younger brother, Atul, and his aide.

