Suryakumar Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal all set for T20 high

Updated: 23 December, 2020 08:45 IST | A correspondent | Mumbai

Jaiswal smashed 103* v Team 'C' at BKC on Monday. The Mumbai team for Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 will be selected from the practice games.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Suryakumar Yadav. Pic/Ashish Raje
Yashasvi Jaiswal and Suryakumar Yadav. Pic/Ashish Raje

Team 'B' captain Suryakumar Yadav with Team 'D' skipper Yashasvi Jaiswal before their practice match at Wankhede yesterday. Yadav scored a ton as Team 'B' won by 11 runs.

First Published: 23 December, 2020 07:34 IST

Suryakumar Yadav

