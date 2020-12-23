Suryakumar Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal all set for T20 high

Team 'B' captain Suryakumar Yadav with Team 'D' skipper Yashasvi Jaiswal before their practice match at Wankhede yesterday. Yadav scored a ton as Team 'B' won by 11 runs.

Jaiswal smashed 103* v Team 'C' at BKC on Monday. The Mumbai team for Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 will be selected from the practice games.

